हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Business Buzz Episode 1: Evolving Gaming Industry

Virtual gaming industry has changed across the board since Covid. The attention of the gamers has shifted from ordinary solo gaming to high-end team sporting. How have these developments affected the Gaming industry? In the realm of e-sports and virtual competitions, how has the act of choosing the right gaming platform has changed? Watch and learn from the brightest marketing mind behind the success of Gaming 24x7. Vatsal Shah, Head of Digital Marketing, Gaming 24X7 in conversation with Shruti Sharma as they discuss the latest trends and future of virtual gaming space.

Sep 09, 2021, 14:18 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Mysterious fever cases are increasing in UP, MP and Bihar