Buying or bursting firecrackers in Delhi can land you in jail

| Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 06:58 PM IST

Now bursting fire crackers can land you in trouble in Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Delhi will land you in jail. If caught, the person can face a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200.