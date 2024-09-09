Advertisement
Deadly flooding is hitting several countries

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
Flood 2024 Update: Not only India, many countries of the world are currently facing the brunt of rain and floods. The situation is worst in Algeria. The pictures are of Bechar, Algeria. Where there was a sudden flood after torrential rains. Due to which the entire area was submerged in water. Houses, roads and people's lives have been badly affected. The flood waters rose so fast that many people were trapped in their homes. At the same time, rescue is being done with the help of rope to save the people trapped in flood affected areas.

