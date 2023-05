videoDetails

By resigning, 'Pawar' played the political bet of 2024?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

Sharad Pawar News: After this announcement by Sharad Pawar, the biggest question has arisen that in whose hands will the reins of the party go now. Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is considered as Pawar's successor for this post but Ajit Pawar is also seen as a rival.