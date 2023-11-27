trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692772
CAA provisions will be implemented by March 2024, says Ajay Mishra Teni

Nov 27, 2023
Ajay mishra Tenni on CAA: Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Tenni has made a big statement regarding the CAA law. He said that the provisions of CAA will be implemented by March 2024. Let us tell you that till now the period of CAA has been extended 8 times. Teni said that opposition parties have filed 220 petitions in the Supreme Court.
