NewsVideos
videoDetails

CAA rules explained: How to apply for citizenship?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Follow Us
CAA Implementation: Just before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Modi government has implemented CAA in the entire country. After the implementation of CAA, non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will get Indian citizenship. But, there is political uproar in the country regarding CAA.

All Videos

BJP gave four seat offer to Pashupati in exchange of Hajipur seat
Play Icon04:52
BJP gave four seat offer to Pashupati in exchange of Hajipur seat
PM Modi's speech during 'Bharat Shakti' exercise in Pokhran
Play Icon05:45
PM Modi's speech during 'Bharat Shakti' exercise in Pokhran
Asaduddin Owaisi spoke after the implementation of CAA
Play Icon03:59
Asaduddin Owaisi spoke after the implementation of CAA
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM
Play Icon07:15
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM
Haryana's new CM Nayab Saini took oath as CM
Play Icon04:05
Haryana's new CM Nayab Saini took oath as CM

Trending Videos

BJP gave four seat offer to Pashupati in exchange of Hajipur seat
play icon4:52
BJP gave four seat offer to Pashupati in exchange of Hajipur seat
PM Modi's speech during 'Bharat Shakti' exercise in Pokhran
play icon5:45
PM Modi's speech during 'Bharat Shakti' exercise in Pokhran
Asaduddin Owaisi spoke after the implementation of CAA
play icon3:59
Asaduddin Owaisi spoke after the implementation of CAA
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM
play icon7:15
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM
Haryana's new CM Nayab Saini took oath as CM
play icon4:5
Haryana's new CM Nayab Saini took oath as CM