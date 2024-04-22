Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Calcutta High Court cancels Bengal teacher recruitment

|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Teacher recruitment case: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has received a big blow from the High Court before the Lok Sabha elections. Calcutta High Court canceled teacher recruitment.

All Videos

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut due to heavy landslide
Play Icon01:09
 Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut due to heavy landslide
Kapil Sibal on PM Modi: 'PM is riding on the horse of ego...',says Sibal
Play Icon01:11
Kapil Sibal on PM Modi: 'PM is riding on the horse of ego...',says Sibal
PM Modi to file Nomination in Varanasi
Play Icon01:36
PM Modi to file Nomination in Varanasi
Sanjay Nishad attacked by unknown in Sant Kabir Nagar
Play Icon01:01
Sanjay Nishad attacked by unknown in Sant Kabir Nagar
Viral Video: BTS Butter's 'Makkhan Jaisan Chikan' Version By Korean Artist , Wows Internet
Play Icon00:49
Viral Video: BTS Butter's 'Makkhan Jaisan Chikan' Version By Korean Artist , Wows Internet

Trending Videos

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut due to heavy landslide
play icon1:9
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut due to heavy landslide
Kapil Sibal on PM Modi: 'PM is riding on the horse of ego...',says Sibal
play icon1:11
Kapil Sibal on PM Modi: 'PM is riding on the horse of ego...',says Sibal
PM Modi to file Nomination in Varanasi
play icon1:36
PM Modi to file Nomination in Varanasi
Sanjay Nishad attacked by unknown in Sant Kabir Nagar
play icon1:1
Sanjay Nishad attacked by unknown in Sant Kabir Nagar
Viral Video: BTS Butter's 'Makkhan Jaisan Chikan' Version By Korean Artist , Wows Internet
play icon0:49
Viral Video: BTS Butter's 'Makkhan Jaisan Chikan' Version By Korean Artist , Wows Internet