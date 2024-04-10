Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Calcutta High Court orders CBI Investigation in Sandeshkhali Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
As per latest reports, Calcutta High Court has ordered CBI Investigation in Sandeshkhali Case. Further High Court said that CBI should create a portal for handling complaints.

All Videos

BJP Protesting Against Kejriwal in Delhi Liquor Scam Case
Play Icon10:13
BJP Protesting Against Kejriwal in Delhi Liquor Scam Case
Delhi Bus Fight: Clash Between Bus Driver And Car Driver Over Brake Use - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:22
Delhi Bus Fight: Clash Between Bus Driver And Car Driver Over Brake Use - Video Goes Viral
YouTuber Rajat Dalal: Netizens React As He Narrowly Avoids Road Accident After Rash Driving
Play Icon01:19
YouTuber Rajat Dalal: Netizens React As He Narrowly Avoids Road Accident After Rash Driving
Samajwadi Party releases Election Manifesto
Play Icon14:28
Samajwadi Party releases Election Manifesto
BJP releases another list ahead of Lok Sabha Election
Play Icon03:54
BJP releases another list ahead of Lok Sabha Election

Trending Videos

BJP Protesting Against Kejriwal in Delhi Liquor Scam Case
play icon10:13
BJP Protesting Against Kejriwal in Delhi Liquor Scam Case
Delhi Bus Fight: Clash Between Bus Driver And Car Driver Over Brake Use - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:22
Delhi Bus Fight: Clash Between Bus Driver And Car Driver Over Brake Use - Video Goes Viral
YouTuber Rajat Dalal: Netizens React As He Narrowly Avoids Road Accident After Rash Driving
play icon1:19
YouTuber Rajat Dalal: Netizens React As He Narrowly Avoids Road Accident After Rash Driving
Samajwadi Party releases Election Manifesto
play icon14:28
Samajwadi Party releases Election Manifesto
BJP releases another list ahead of Lok Sabha Election
play icon3:54
BJP releases another list ahead of Lok Sabha Election