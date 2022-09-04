NewsVideos

Can’t rule out Ravindra Jadeja until we have clear picture says Rahul Dravid

Ravindra Jadeja's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia cannot be ruled out, according to India's head coach Rahul Dravid, who also announced on Saturday that the great all-arounder is out of the current Asia Cup due to a knee injury.

Sep 04, 2022
