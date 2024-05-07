Advertisement
Canara Bank Officers Bully Employees In Viral Video, Using Derogatory Language 'Bhaad Mein Jaye Family'

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 07, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Videos of Bandhan Bank and Canara Bank employees acting aggressively with their subordinate coworkers, using foul language, and putting pressure on them to reach targets are making the rounds on social networking platform X. In one video dated April 24, Kunal Bhardwaj, an officer of Bandhan Bank, chastises a worker for failing to meet goals. An another video from May 4th features Lokapati Swain, an employee of Canara Bank, reprimanding staff members for putting personal time ahead of work-related obligations and threatening to take legal action if they don't comply.

