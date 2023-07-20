trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637887
“Capital punishment…” Manipur CM Biren Singh breaks silence on horrific viral video of Manipur women

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
A day after the video of Manipur women brutalised went viral, state Chief Minister N Biren Singh on July 20 termed it as a crime against humanity and assured that the government will ensure capital punishment for the accused.
