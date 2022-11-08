NewsVideos

Captain America star Chris Evans was named "sexiest man alive" for 2022

|Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 10:09 PM IST
“Captain America” actor Chris Evans was named People Magazine’s "sexiest man alive" for 2022 on Monday, following his Marvel co-star Paul Rudd having the title in 2021.

