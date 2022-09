Car driver mows down people in Arvalli district of Gujarat, 6 dead

Six persons were killed after a car mowed down people in Arvalli district of Gujarat on September 02. Seven others sustained critical injuries. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Probe is underway.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:40 AM IST

