Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav Congratulates New Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

|Updated: Jun 26, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Election: Akhilesh Yadav gave a speech in Parliament after the Lok Sabha Speaker election. During this, Akhilesh Yadav said something that made Dimple Yadav laugh. Let us tell you that NDA candidate Om Birla was elected Speaker of the Lok Sabha by voice vote. PM Narendra Modi and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi came to see him off at the podium. The opposition had demanded voting. Their candidate was K. Suresh. Pro tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab rejected this demand.

