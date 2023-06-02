NewsVideos
Car fell into a canal in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, driver died

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
A case of a horrific road accident has come to light in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. The car fell into a canal in Hoshiarpur. The driver died after the car fell into the canal. Watch the big news of the day ahead in this report.

