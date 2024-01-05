trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706345
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cargo ship hijacked off Somalia Coast with 15 Indians aboard

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Follow Us
A ship has been hijacked off the coast of Somalia. It is being told that the crew of this ship includes about 15 Indians, due to which the Indian Navy is keeping a close watch on the ship.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Man with Three Unleashed Dogs Attacks Woman and Her Leashed Pet
Play Icon0:29
VIRAL VIDEO : Man with Three Unleashed Dogs Attacks Woman and Her Leashed Pet
About the very beneficial worship of Ganapati-Lakshmi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon3:37
About the very beneficial worship of Ganapati-Lakshmi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Halal Certificate Breaking: Biggest news on Halal Certificate
Play Icon3:34
Halal Certificate Breaking: Biggest news on Halal Certificate
Kolkata Bomb Blast Breaking: Bomb threat received in Kolkata's museum
Play Icon2:10
Kolkata Bomb Blast Breaking: Bomb threat received in Kolkata's museum
UP Bulldozer Action: Bulldozer fired on Mukhtar's close relatives before Friday prayers
Play Icon9:51
UP Bulldozer Action: Bulldozer fired on Mukhtar's close relatives before Friday prayers

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Man with Three Unleashed Dogs Attacks Woman and Her Leashed Pet
play icon0:29
VIRAL VIDEO : Man with Three Unleashed Dogs Attacks Woman and Her Leashed Pet
About the very beneficial worship of Ganapati-Lakshmi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon3:37
About the very beneficial worship of Ganapati-Lakshmi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Halal Certificate Breaking: Biggest news on Halal Certificate
play icon3:34
Halal Certificate Breaking: Biggest news on Halal Certificate
Kolkata Bomb Blast Breaking: Bomb threat received in Kolkata's museum
play icon2:10
Kolkata Bomb Blast Breaking: Bomb threat received in Kolkata's museum
UP Bulldozer Action: Bulldozer fired on Mukhtar's close relatives before Friday prayers
play icon9:51
UP Bulldozer Action: Bulldozer fired on Mukhtar's close relatives before Friday prayers
somalia ship hijack,MV Lila Norfolk Hijack,MV Lila Norfolk,MV Lila Norfolk Hijack,Somalia,ship,india-bound ship hijacked,Ship hijack,somali pirates mess with the wrong ship,india bound ship highjacked,Somali,Somali pirates,houthis hijack ship,Indian ship hijacked,uae ship hijacked,yemeni houthi rebels hijack uae cargo ship,israel's ship hijacked,hijacked,Hijack,Cargo ship,houthi rebels hijack ship cnn,israel's ship hijacked,cargo ship attack in iran,Zee News,