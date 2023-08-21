trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651738
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Case filed against Delhi government official on Delhi minor rape case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
A case has been registered against a Delhi government official on the Delhi minor rape case, but the DCW has sent a notice to the Delhi Police for not arresting the officer so far. Giving his opinion, the DCW officer said that this officer was working in VCD and has been working as a spectator for many years and has demanded immediate suspension of this officer and a serious inquiry.
Follow Us

All Videos

Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3
play icon3:36
Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3
Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Nepal
play icon7:31
Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Nepal
Amit Shah paid tribute to Kalyan Singh and took Congress under siege
play icon2:23
Amit Shah paid tribute to Kalyan Singh and took Congress under siege
Big news related to Telangana elections, KCR's party BRS released the list of candidates
play icon1:40
Big news related to Telangana elections, KCR's party BRS released the list of candidates
S. Jaishankar: Jaishankar took Rajya Sabha membership for the second time, Jaishankar has been elected from Gujarat
play icon2:21
S. Jaishankar: Jaishankar took Rajya Sabha membership for the second time, Jaishankar has been elected from Gujarat

Trending Videos

Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3
play icon3:36
Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3
Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Nepal
play icon7:31
Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Nepal
Amit Shah paid tribute to Kalyan Singh and took Congress under siege
play icon2:23
Amit Shah paid tribute to Kalyan Singh and took Congress under siege
Big news related to Telangana elections, KCR's party BRS released the list of candidates
play icon1:40
Big news related to Telangana elections, KCR's party BRS released the list of candidates
S. Jaishankar: Jaishankar took Rajya Sabha membership for the second time, Jaishankar has been elected from Gujarat
play icon2:21
S. Jaishankar: Jaishankar took Rajya Sabha membership for the second time, Jaishankar has been elected from Gujarat
Rape in Delhi,ravinder kumar case in hindi,Delhi rape case,ravinder kumar news in hindi,ravinder kumar delhi,delhi minor girl rape,swati maliwal delhi,Delhi girl rape,Delhi,swati maliwal interview,criminal,swati maliwal on modi,swati maliwal dcw chief,