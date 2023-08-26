trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653819
Case filed against Teacher Tripta Tyagi in Neha Public School Beating Case

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Neha Public School Case: An inhuman incident has come to light in Muzaffarnagar, UP. There, in Neha Public School, the incident of a student getting slapped by his classmates for not bringing him to work has come to light. A case has been registered against teacher Tripta Tyagi in this matter. The complaint was lodged by the victim's father.
