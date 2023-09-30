trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668900
Cauvery Water Dispute Explained: Why are Karnataka and Tamil Nadu fighting?

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
DNA: Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are at loggerheads over the waters of the cauvery river. Farmers union demonstrated here against giving Kaveri river water to Tamil Nadu. This bandh has received tremendous support from across the state. Its effect was seen in the entire state.
