NewsVideos
videoDetails

CBI and forensic team reaches Balasore accident site

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 02:33 PM IST
Odisha Coromandel Express Accident: The investigation regarding the train accident in Odisha's Balasore has intensified. In this connection, the team of CBI and Forensic has reached the spot and is visiting with the railway officials.

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional as he recalls Manish Sisodia during address
3:50
Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional as he recalls Manish Sisodia during address
Srishti stuck at 100 feet in Sehore's Borewell, Indian Army called for rescue
4:57
Srishti stuck at 100 feet in Sehore's Borewell, Indian Army called for rescue
Australian Team Reaches Oval For The World Test Championship Final
2:7
Australian Team Reaches Oval For The World Test Championship Final
Ramdas Athawale comments on Wrestlers Meeting with Anurag Thakur
2:22
Ramdas Athawale comments on Wrestlers Meeting with Anurag Thakur
Hindu Boy becomes Namazi, know how online gaming did conversion?
4:17
Hindu Boy becomes Namazi, know how online gaming did conversion?

Trending Videos

3:50
Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional as he recalls Manish Sisodia during address
4:57
Srishti stuck at 100 feet in Sehore's Borewell, Indian Army called for rescue
2:7
Australian Team Reaches Oval For The World Test Championship Final
2:22
Ramdas Athawale comments on Wrestlers Meeting with Anurag Thakur
4:17
Hindu Boy becomes Namazi, know how online gaming did conversion?
odisha coromandel express accident,odisha coromandel accident,Balasore,balasore train accident live,train accident,train accident train odisha hindi,accident,accident train accident train accident,accident in odisha live,coromandel express accident,coromandel express accident news,coromandel express accident death body video,coromandel express accident death toll,coromandel express accident death name list,Zee News,Top news,Hindi News,Latest News,Top 100,