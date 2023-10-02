trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669677
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CBI arrests ‘Main culprits’ In Murder Of Two Teenage Students In Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
The tensions in violence-hit Manipur heightened again after teenagers were allegedly “kidnapped and killed” by armed miscreants. Acting swiftly on it, Home Minister Amit Shah appointed CBI Special Director, and other officials in Manipur to investigate the matter.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi Hosts Meeting Of BJP Central Election Committee At Party's Headquarters
play icon2:32
PM Modi Hosts Meeting Of BJP Central Election Committee At Party's Headquarters
Mallikarjun Kharge reaches Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
play icon9:35
Mallikarjun Kharge reaches Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
play icon2:35
"Changing name won't change their actions…" Piyush Goyal Tackles Opposition INDIA Alliance
Tajinderpal Wins India's 13th Gold Medal, Finishing First On Podium In Men's Shot Put Final
play icon1:58
Tajinderpal Wins India's 13th Gold Medal, Finishing First On Podium In Men's Shot Put Final
Jaishankar Returns From His Trip To The United States, Provides Video Of Highlights From Trip
play icon2:23
Jaishankar Returns From His Trip To The United States, Provides Video Of Highlights From Trip

Trending Videos

PM Modi Hosts Meeting Of BJP Central Election Committee At Party's Headquarters
play icon2:32
PM Modi Hosts Meeting Of BJP Central Election Committee At Party's Headquarters
Mallikarjun Kharge reaches Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
play icon9:35
Mallikarjun Kharge reaches Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
play icon2:35
"Changing name won't change their actions…" Piyush Goyal Tackles Opposition INDIA Alliance
Tajinderpal Wins India's 13th Gold Medal, Finishing First On Podium In Men's Shot Put Final
play icon1:58
Tajinderpal Wins India's 13th Gold Medal, Finishing First On Podium In Men's Shot Put Final
Jaishankar Returns From His Trip To The United States, Provides Video Of Highlights From Trip
play icon2:23
Jaishankar Returns From His Trip To The United States, Provides Video Of Highlights From Trip