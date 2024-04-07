Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi

Sonam|Updated: Apr 07, 2024, 12:40 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
DNA: CBI has exposed a human trafficking gang by conducting raids in Delhi. The CBI team has also rescued 7-8 children. In this case, many accused have also been arrested from Delhi-NCR and this raid is going on since Friday. It is being told that newborn babies were stolen from hospitals. Three newborn babies have been rescued from a house located in Keshavpuram area of Delhi.

All Videos

Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
Play Icon10:09
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
NDA or India alliance in Western UP, who will win?
Play Icon45:27
NDA or India alliance in Western UP, who will win?
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Country's wealth is being handed over to industrialists', says Priyanka Gandhi
Play Icon08:01
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Country's wealth is being handed over to industrialists', says Priyanka Gandhi
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses election rally in UP's Saharanpur
Play Icon34:43
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses election rally in UP's Saharanpur
NIA Team Attacked In Bengal: 'Why did NIA raid at midnight...'asks Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon04:54
NIA Team Attacked In Bengal: 'Why did NIA raid at midnight...'asks Mamata Banerjee

Trending Videos

Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
play icon10:9
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
NDA or India alliance in Western UP, who will win?
play icon45:27
NDA or India alliance in Western UP, who will win?
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Country's wealth is being handed over to industrialists', says Priyanka Gandhi
play icon8:1
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Country's wealth is being handed over to industrialists', says Priyanka Gandhi
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses election rally in UP's Saharanpur
play icon34:43
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses election rally in UP's Saharanpur
NIA Team Attacked In Bengal: 'Why did NIA raid at midnight...'asks Mamata Banerjee
play icon4:54
NIA Team Attacked In Bengal: 'Why did NIA raid at midnight...'asks Mamata Banerjee