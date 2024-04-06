Advertisement
CBI raid in Delhi child trafficking case

Apr 06, 2024
CBI Raid on Child Trafficking: CBI has raided many places in Delhi in the child trafficking case. During the raid, 7-8 newborn children were recovered. This raid is going on at many places since yesterday evening. 2 children were rescued from Keshavpuram area of Delhi.

