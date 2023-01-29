videoDetails

CBI records impostor working in PMO as an IAS officer, cheats several UP government officials

| Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

In a distressing occurrence, a guy impersonated a Prime Minister's Office (PM) official and fooled multiple UP government officials. The situation came to light when a report of fraud reached the PMO. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun an investigation after receiving a report from the Prime Minister's Office that an individual is falsely masquerading as a senior official of the PMO and duping UP government officials. CBI records impostor working in PMO as an IAS officer, cheats several UP government officials