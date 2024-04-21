Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi's visits Amethi - Sources

|Updated: Apr 21, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi can go to Amethi. Quoting sources, news is coming that Rahul Gandhi's visit to Amethi is possible for the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi can also hold a public meeting in Amethi on 27th April, sources claim.

