CBI seeks information from former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in corruption case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

Satyapal Malik News: CBI called former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik for questioning, in fact CBI has given time of 27-28 April in the matter of offering bribe of Rs 300 crore while he was in the post of Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.