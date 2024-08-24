Advertisement
CBI starts polygraph test of 7 persons in Kolkata rape-murder case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Sandeep Ghosh Polygraph Test: Polygraph test is being conducted in the case of rape and murder of a lady doctor at RG Kar Hospital. Polygraph test of 7 people is going on in Kolkata rape-murder case. While on one hand Sanjay Roy's polygraph test is being conducted in jail, the remaining six people are being tested in the CBI office. Along with this, polygraph test of former principal Sandeep Ghosh is also being conducted.

