trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632385
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CBI took big action in Balasore accident, arrested 3 railway employees

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
CBI has taken a big action in the terrible train accident in Balasore. It is reported that CBI has arrested 3 accused in this train accident.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Uproar over France in Pakistan now! Ban on Pakistan before Modi's visit?
play icon2:20
Uproar over France in Pakistan now! Ban on Pakistan before Modi's visit?
Rahul Gandhi has not got any relief from Gujarat High Court
play icon52:46
Rahul Gandhi has not got any relief from Gujarat High Court
DNA: Beware of 'misleading' advertising, marketing is increasing the trend of unhealthy food among children
play icon10:46
DNA: Beware of 'misleading' advertising, marketing is increasing the trend of unhealthy food among children
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: You are silencing women on National TV, said Spokesperson of the Muslim National Forum
play icon6:13
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: You are silencing women on National TV, said Spokesperson of the Muslim National Forum
Baat Pate Ki: Cloudburst in Dharchula, 200 people trapped, 'outcry' all around
play icon7:31
Baat Pate Ki: Cloudburst in Dharchula, 200 people trapped, 'outcry' all around
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Uproar over France in Pakistan now! Ban on Pakistan before Modi's visit?
play icon2:20
Uproar over France in Pakistan now! Ban on Pakistan before Modi's visit?
Rahul Gandhi has not got any relief from Gujarat High Court
play icon52:46
Rahul Gandhi has not got any relief from Gujarat High Court
DNA: Beware of 'misleading' advertising, marketing is increasing the trend of unhealthy food among children
play icon10:46
DNA: Beware of 'misleading' advertising, marketing is increasing the trend of unhealthy food among children
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: You are silencing women on National TV, said Spokesperson of the Muslim National Forum
play icon6:13
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: You are silencing women on National TV, said Spokesperson of the Muslim National Forum
Baat Pate Ki: Cloudburst in Dharchula, 200 people trapped, 'outcry' all around
play icon7:31
Baat Pate Ki: Cloudburst in Dharchula, 200 people trapped, 'outcry' all around
balasore train hadsa,balasore train accident,balasore train accident animation video,balasore train,odisha train accident today,train accident,Train accident Odisha,odisha train accident news,train accident in odisha,major train accident,today train accident news,odisha train collision,Odisha news,Odisha Train Tragedy,odisha train accident cbi enquiry,odisha train hadsa,Odisha,Odisha Politics,Zee News,odisha train accident,coromandel express train accident,