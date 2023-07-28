trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641447
CBI will investigate Manipur video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
CBI will now investigate the viral video of brutality in Manipur. According to sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs has handed over the investigation of this case to the CBI. CBI will soon register a case in this matter and start investigation. Along with this, it will recommend that the trial of this case be taken out of Manipur.
