हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
CCA Award 2023: Has magic of 'Gangubai' worked on public?
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 14, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
See at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 (CCA), did the magic of 'Gangubai' work on the public?
×
All Videos
3:7
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 13, 2023
8:41
Taal Thok Ke: Even Hindu gangster killed before Asad encounter says Sangeet Ragi
52:44
Taal Thok Ke: Ghulam Mohammad's mother refused to take dead body
1:51
Opponents of education put Manish Sisodia in jail says Kejriwal
5:37
Deshhit: PM Modi's address at Bihu Festival
Trending Videos
3:7
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 13, 2023
8:41
Taal Thok Ke: Even Hindu gangster killed before Asad encounter says Sangeet Ragi
52:44
Taal Thok Ke: Ghulam Mohammad's mother refused to take dead body
1:51
Opponents of education put Manish Sisodia in jail says Kejriwal
5:37
Deshhit: PM Modi's address at Bihu Festival
awards,Critics Choice Awards,cca awards,award,Critics Choice Awards 2023,MTV awards,2023 critics choice awards,awards show,Award Shows,movie awards,awards show 2023,national awards,coscu army awards,Academy Awards 2023,MTV Movie and TV Awards,coscu army awards 2022,national awards program,28th critics' choice awards,critics choice award,critics choice awards full show 2023,critics choice awards 2023 winners list,critics choice award winner,