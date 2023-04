videoDetails

CCA Award 2023: Rocket Boys won the CCA Best Web Series Award

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

Rocket Boys web series has won the title of Best Web Series of Critics Choice Awards 2023 (CCA). In this web series, famous actor Jim Sarbh has also won the Best Actor Award of CCA 2023.