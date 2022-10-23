Celebration begins as India successfully lift-off all 36 satellites

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 03:10 PM IST

ISRO successfully lifted off 36 broadband satellites developed by OneWeb to Low Earth Orbit on October 23. The satellites were launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. They were lift-off from LVM-III, a redesignated version of the GSLV Mk-III. This is the first commercial launch mission for LVM-III. The LVM3-M2 mission was created specifically for a foreign client, OneWeb, by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). Thunderous applause and celebrations from media and ISRO OneWeb Launch 14 officials at the Media Center in Sriharikota.