Congress releases list for Haryana Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 08:36 AM IST

Congress has released the list for Haryana elections 2024. The names of a total of 31 candidates are included in the Congress list. Vinesh Phogat has also got a chance in the list. Vinesh Phogat will also contest from Julana. So the name of former CM Bhupendra Hooda is also included in the list.