videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 08:34 AM IST

Flood warning has been issued in 5 districts of Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains. Along with this, yellow alert of heavy rain has been issued. There is a possibility of heavy rain in southern parts of Bengal. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert due to this. Watch TOP 100 News of the day in nonstop manner.