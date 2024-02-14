trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721209
Center appeals for fresh round of talks over Farmers Protest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Farmer Protest 2024 Update: Delhites had to face a lot of problems on first day of farmers' movement. Due to heavy traffic jam, people commuting faced a lot of problems. Farmers are adamant on their decision to march to Delhi. On the first day of the movement, farmers from Punjab moved towards Delhi in hundreds of tractors, but they were stopped at the Punjab-Haryana border. Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister has made a huge statement on the same.

