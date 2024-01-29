trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715320
Centre extends ban on SIMI for another 5 years

Sonam|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Home Ministry's big action on SIMI. The Students' Islamic Movement of India has been banned. The Central government has extended a ban on SIMI for next 5 more years. Home Ministry says SIMI is a threat to the country due to its involvement in terrorist activities.

