Big action against Lawrence in Salman Khan case

Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 01:03 AM IST
Major action has been taken against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi in the firing case at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment. Mumbai Police has declared Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi wanted.

