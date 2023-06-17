NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chamba Murder: Big news in Manohar case, Section 144 implemented in Bhandal

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
There is tension in the area after the murder of Manohar who was in love with a Muslim girl in Himachal's Chamba.In view of the tension, section 144 has been imposed in Bhandal. Police have arrested 5 people, while 6 people has been taken into custody. BJP is protesting against this in 12 districts.

All Videos

Uproar over notice to remove dargah in Junagadh, Gujarat
play icon3:7
Uproar over notice to remove dargah in Junagadh, Gujarat
Junagadh: Action on violence, beating those who attacked the police
play icon2:46
Junagadh: Action on violence, beating those who attacked the police
CHAMBA MURDER: Himachal's Chamba is boiling after Manohar's murder
play icon10:45
CHAMBA MURDER: Himachal's Chamba is boiling after Manohar's murder
Alert issued in Rajasthan regarding Cyclone Biparjoy
play icon7:19
Alert issued in Rajasthan regarding Cyclone Biparjoy
CYCLONE BIPORJOY: 'Mahatoofan' Biparjoy wreaks havoc in Rajasthan, damage to houses
play icon2:1
CYCLONE BIPORJOY: 'Mahatoofan' Biparjoy wreaks havoc in Rajasthan, damage to houses

Trending Videos

Uproar over notice to remove dargah in Junagadh, Gujarat
play icon3:7
Uproar over notice to remove dargah in Junagadh, Gujarat
Junagadh: Action on violence, beating those who attacked the police
play icon2:46
Junagadh: Action on violence, beating those who attacked the police
CHAMBA MURDER: Himachal's Chamba is boiling after Manohar's murder
play icon10:45
CHAMBA MURDER: Himachal's Chamba is boiling after Manohar's murder
Alert issued in Rajasthan regarding Cyclone Biparjoy
play icon7:19
Alert issued in Rajasthan regarding Cyclone Biparjoy
CYCLONE BIPORJOY: 'Mahatoofan' Biparjoy wreaks havoc in Rajasthan, damage to houses
play icon2:1
CYCLONE BIPORJOY: 'Mahatoofan' Biparjoy wreaks havoc in Rajasthan, damage to houses
Chamba,Chamb amurder,chamba crime news,Chamba hindi news,Jairam Thakur,Congress,chamba murder case,Himachal Pradesh,murder case,himachal news,manohar murder case,Shraddha Murder case,Delhi murder case,shraddha aftab ameen murder case,mehrauli murder case,Himachal Pradesh news,Delhi Shraddha Murder Case,shraddha walker murder case,Shraddha Walkar murder case,boy murder in chamba,himachal hindu boy murder,sharadha murder case delhi,delhi mehrauli murder case,shraddha murder case live,chamba murder news,himachal abhi abhi,