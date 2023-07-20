trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637792
Chamoli electrocution incident: Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits injured at AIIMS Rishikesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at AIIMS Rishikesh to meet people injured in the electrocution incident in the Chamoli district. CM Dhami interacted with the injured and inquired about their well-being. The Chief Minister also obtained information from the doctors of AIIMS regarding the proper treatment of the injured.
