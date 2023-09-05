trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658446
Champa Sharma adopted a unique way of studying, Teacher Champa Sharma got 'honor'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Champa Sharma is a teacher. Champa Sharma has been honored with the Uttar Pradesh State Teacher Award 2022 on Teachers' Day...Champa Sharma is a science teacher at Composite Adarsh Vidyalaya in Fatehpur district of UP. In this school, Champa Sharma teaches her students through stories, poems and new scientific methods. The class rooms of the school are high tech, children study on tablets, which makes it easier for the children to read and understand.
