trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709925
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Champat Rai's Press Confrence on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Sonam|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Preparations are in full swing for the consecration of Ramlala on 22nd January, only 7 days are left for the inauguration of this grand temple built in Ayodhya, in such a situation the commotion has increased in Ayodhya. Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, told in the press conference what will happen on the day of Pran Pratistha?

All Videos

Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Play Icon3:32
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
140 flights canceled due to dense fog
Play Icon1:0
140 flights canceled due to dense fog
Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar meets after 90 Days
Play Icon1:10
Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar meets after 90 Days
Big Action on Chinese Manjha Sellers
Play Icon3:39
Big Action on Chinese Manjha Sellers
Why Ram Temple is questioned when Pran Pratishtha took place in Somnath Temple?
Play Icon7:13
Why Ram Temple is questioned when Pran Pratishtha took place in Somnath Temple?

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 25 News of the day
play icon3:32
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
140 flights canceled due to dense fog
play icon1:0
140 flights canceled due to dense fog
Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar meets after 90 Days
play icon1:10
Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar meets after 90 Days
Big Action on Chinese Manjha Sellers
play icon3:39
Big Action on Chinese Manjha Sellers
Why Ram Temple is questioned when Pran Pratishtha took place in Somnath Temple?
play icon7:13
Why Ram Temple is questioned when Pran Pratishtha took place in Somnath Temple?
champat rai on ram mandir pran pratishtha ayodhya,champat rai ram mandir,ram mandir pran pratishtha,ayodhya latest news,ayodhya pran pratishtha,champat rai latest news,champat rai kaun hai,champat rai press conference,champat rai video,champat rai news,ram mandir latest news,ram mandir latest update,ram mandir ayodhya new update,Breaking News,Zee News,ram lala pran pratishtha,pran pratistha,Hindi News,Ayodhya,Top news,pran pratishtha mein kya hoga,