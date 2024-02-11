trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720208
Chances of alliance between BJP and Akali Dal reduced - Source

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Akali Dal BJP Alliance Update: BJP has made it clear that their target is to win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In this context, continuous talks are being held with regional parties for alliance. Meanwhile, big news is coming from sources that talks between BJP and Akali Dal have broken down.

