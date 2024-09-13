Advertisement
Chandigarh grenade blast: Main perpetrator arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
In the case of grenade attack on a bungalow in Chandigarh, Punjab Police has arrested the mastermind with the help of central investigation agencies. According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, the mastermind's name is Rohan Masih. And he is a resident of Amritsar countryside. Police has also recovered a 9 MM Glock pistol from him. Initial revelations have revealed that Rohan Masih played an important role in the grenade blast in Chandigarh on September 11. And he has also confessed to this during interrogation. Initial investigations have revealed that this attack was carried out on the instructions of ISI.

