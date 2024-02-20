trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723262
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chandigarh Mayor Election: SC declares AAP's Kuldeep Kumar as winner

Sonam|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Supreme court on Chandigarh Mayor Election: Taking a big decision in the Chandigarh Mayor election case, the Supreme Court declared AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar as Mayor. Supreme Court canceled the result of Chandigarh Mayor election.

All Videos

PM Modi flags-off first electric train in Kashmir
Play Icon03:18
PM Modi flags-off first electric train in Kashmir
VIRAL VIDEO: Sana Javed's PSL Appearance Sparks Crowd Cheers 'Sania Mirza' As She Supports Shoaib Malik
Play Icon00:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Sana Javed's PSL Appearance Sparks Crowd Cheers 'Sania Mirza' As She Supports Shoaib Malik
Fire Incident In Indore: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Nanda Nagar Grocery Shop
Play Icon00:52
 Fire Incident In Indore: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Nanda Nagar Grocery Shop
Bus-Rickshaw Accident In Gujarat: Eight Critically Injured In Iron Rods
Play Icon00:20
Bus-Rickshaw Accident In Gujarat: Eight Critically Injured In Iron Rods
VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Playfully Interrupts Local Cricket Game, Chases Players, Sparking Amusement Among Netizens
Play Icon00:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Playfully Interrupts Local Cricket Game, Chases Players, Sparking Amusement Among Netizens

Trending Videos

PM Modi flags-off first electric train in Kashmir
play icon3:18
PM Modi flags-off first electric train in Kashmir
VIRAL VIDEO: Sana Javed's PSL Appearance Sparks Crowd Cheers 'Sania Mirza' As She Supports Shoaib Malik
play icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Sana Javed's PSL Appearance Sparks Crowd Cheers 'Sania Mirza' As She Supports Shoaib Malik
Fire Incident In Indore: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Nanda Nagar Grocery Shop
play icon0:52
Fire Incident In Indore: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Nanda Nagar Grocery Shop
Bus-Rickshaw Accident In Gujarat: Eight Critically Injured In Iron Rods
play icon0:20
Bus-Rickshaw Accident In Gujarat: Eight Critically Injured In Iron Rods
VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Playfully Interrupts Local Cricket Game, Chases Players, Sparking Amusement Among Netizens
play icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Playfully Interrupts Local Cricket Game, Chases Players, Sparking Amusement Among Netizens