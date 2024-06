videoDetails

Chandrababu Naidu holds press conference in Vijayawada before going to Delhi

| Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

The results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections have come. NDA has crossed the majority mark with 292 seats. NDA is going to hold a meeting in Delhi today. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held a press conference in Vijayawada before going to Delhi. Regarding the possibility of going to the INDIA block, he said - We are in the NDA and I am going to the NDA meeting. There is nothing to worry about.