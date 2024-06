videoDetails

Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM, Pawan Kalyan as deputy CM

| Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 01:34 PM IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu has become the 24th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He took oath as CM for the fourth time today. Naidu has set a record for becoming the Chief Minister of the state for the maximum number of times. PM Modi was also present at his swearing-in ceremony.