Chandrayaan 2 sends picture of Chandrayaan-3's lander to ISRO

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Chandrayaan 2 Sends Chandrayaan 3 Image: Big news is coming about Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-2 has sent the picture of Chandrayaan-3's lander to ISRO.
