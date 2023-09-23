trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666074
Chandrayaan-3: Devotees In UP’s Moradabad Offer Special Prayer To Lord Ganesh For Pragyan Rover

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
As the 10-day Ganpati Mahotsav is being celebrated across India, a special prayer has been offered to Lord Ganesh for Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover to come out of sleep mode by placing a model of Chandrayaan-3 inside the Ganpati pandal in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.
