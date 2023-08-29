trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654969
Chandrayaan-3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: ISRO released new video of Chandrayaan's landing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 VIDEO: Rover Pragyan is walking on the moon and collecting all the information and sending it to ISRO. EXCLUSIVE VIDEO of Chandrayaan's soft landing from the moon millions of kilometers away from the earth has come to the fore.
