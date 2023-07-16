trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636156
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chandrayaan-3 first orbit-raising manoeuvre successful!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
The world witnessed the historic lift-off of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14. ISRO launched India’s third lunar exploration mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Now, the spacecraft has successfully completed the first orbit-raising manoeuvre. ISRO also updated that the spacecraft’s health was normal. Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Director also informed about the expected landing date of the spacecraft. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up attempt by ISRO after the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019. The spacecraft is equipped with a lander, rover and weighs around 3,900 kilograms.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

“Satya Nadella to Elon Musk…” EAM highlights business giants’ constant interest in Digital India
play icon2:35
“Satya Nadella to Elon Musk…” EAM highlights business giants’ constant interest in Digital India
Delhi remains flooded as Yamuna begins to recede, water level likely to fall below danger mark soon
play icon3:8
Delhi remains flooded as Yamuna begins to recede, water level likely to fall below danger mark soon
Uttarakhand: Vehicular movement resumes near Joshimath-Malari highway in Chamoli
play icon1:3
Uttarakhand: Vehicular movement resumes near Joshimath-Malari highway in Chamoli
PM Modi’s visit to UAE sets new benchmarks in India-UAE partnership
play icon3:12
PM Modi’s visit to UAE sets new benchmarks in India-UAE partnership
Find out what’s on the menu on the all-vegetarian banquet lunch hosted for PM Modi in UAE
play icon2:57
Find out what’s on the menu on the all-vegetarian banquet lunch hosted for PM Modi in UAE
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

“Satya Nadella to Elon Musk…” EAM highlights business giants’ constant interest in Digital India
play icon2:35
“Satya Nadella to Elon Musk…” EAM highlights business giants’ constant interest in Digital India
Delhi remains flooded as Yamuna begins to recede, water level likely to fall below danger mark soon
play icon3:8
Delhi remains flooded as Yamuna begins to recede, water level likely to fall below danger mark soon
Uttarakhand: Vehicular movement resumes near Joshimath-Malari highway in Chamoli
play icon1:3
Uttarakhand: Vehicular movement resumes near Joshimath-Malari highway in Chamoli
PM Modi’s visit to UAE sets new benchmarks in India-UAE partnership
play icon3:12
PM Modi’s visit to UAE sets new benchmarks in India-UAE partnership
Find out what’s on the menu on the all-vegetarian banquet lunch hosted for PM Modi in UAE
play icon2:57
Find out what’s on the menu on the all-vegetarian banquet lunch hosted for PM Modi in UAE